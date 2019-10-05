Officer transferred from PM’s Office may be posted as Lahore DC

LAHORE:The federal government has transferred an officer serving at Prime Minister’s Office and placed his services at the disposal of the Punjab government for further posting.

According to sources, the officer, Muhammad Ali, was interviewed by the competent authority on Wednesday afternoon for his new assignment in Punjab. He is likely to be posted as deputy commissioner or Lahore or Faisalabad.

However, sources were of the view that he might be posted as Lahore DC. The slot of Lahore DC has been lying vacant for the last one week after the transfer of Saleha Saeed. It was reported that she was transferred on account of her failure in taking measures to control dengue in the provincial metropolis.

Reception: Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud held a reception for employees. According to a press release while speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud said efficient and hardworking employees were heroes of an institution and service to humanity was a real asset of anyone. He welcomed the induction of 848 employees in Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences and expressed hope that it would strengthen the institution. He appealed to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to work with devotion and dedication and put in efforts with honesty.

State land reclaimed: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) launched a grand operation against illegal occupants and retrieved 30 Kanal state land worth Rs 33 million in Mauza Dhalokla here. On the directions of ACE Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees, vigorous action is being taken against land grabbers across the province.