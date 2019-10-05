Teams to inspect kilns to avert smog, LHC informed

LAHORE:The Punjab government Friday submitted a report in the Lahore High Court (LHC) about the decisions taken to avert smog in the upcoming winter season.

A law officer submitted the report before Justice Shahid Karim, who was hearing a petition seeking a ban on operation of brick-kilns and burning of crops residue in the province. The law officer stated that teams had been constituted for inspection of brick-kilns. He submitted that brick-kilns, other than those running on zigzag technology, would be closed for four months. He submitted that Section 144 had been imposed in the province to curb pollution and prevent smog and a ban had been imposed on burning of trash, plastic and crop residue for the next three months. Subsequently, the court adjourned hearing of the petition until October 11.