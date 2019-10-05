Buzdar opens Dialysis Unit-II at PKLI

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) here Friday and inaugurated the Dialysis Unit-II where 36 modern dialysis machines have been provided.

He inspected various clinics and inquired after the patients. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that quality healthcare facilities had been provided at the PKLI; remaining floors of the hospital building would be completed by the end of the year while six more operation theatres would be made functional by the mid of October.

He said that three liver transplant and 31 kidney transplant procedures had been conducted at the PKLI this year. He said that 475 beds would be added after the completion of three floors of the hospital. He assured that resources would be provided for improving the healthcare system.

The chief minister directed the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to expedite work on the hospital.

Secretary Specialised Health and Medical Education briefed the chief minister that around 48,000 patients had been treated in the OPD and dialysis of 9,257 patients had been conducted from January to September this year. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Dean PKLI and others were also present.