close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 5, 2019

Returning Rapinoe fuels US friendly win over South Korea

Sports

AFP
October 5, 2019

WASHINGTON: Megan Rapinoe returned to US team duty for the first time since the World Cup on Friday and was instrumental in both goals of a 2-0 friendly win over South Korea that put coach Jill Ellis in the record books.

Ellis’s 106th victory as coach saw her surpass Tony DiCicco for most at the helm of the US women’s team.

Allie Long and Mallory Pugh scored for the Americans. Rapinoe was back in action at last after recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

After Pugh was fouled outside the right corner of the penalty area in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, Rapinoe lofted a free kick that Long seized upon, firing a left-footed shot between the near post and South Korean keeper Kim Min-jeong.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports