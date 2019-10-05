Returning Rapinoe fuels US friendly win over South Korea

WASHINGTON: Megan Rapinoe returned to US team duty for the first time since the World Cup on Friday and was instrumental in both goals of a 2-0 friendly win over South Korea that put coach Jill Ellis in the record books.

Ellis’s 106th victory as coach saw her surpass Tony DiCicco for most at the helm of the US women’s team.

Allie Long and Mallory Pugh scored for the Americans. Rapinoe was back in action at last after recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

After Pugh was fouled outside the right corner of the penalty area in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, Rapinoe lofted a free kick that Long seized upon, firing a left-footed shot between the near post and South Korean keeper Kim Min-jeong.