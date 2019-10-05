Speaker inaugurates ‘Common Man’s Gallery’ in NA Hall

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Friday inaugurated “Common Man’s Gallery” in the National Assembly Hall and a counter at Parliament House Reception for issuance of the entry passes to the general visitors. Members of the National Assembly, officers of the National Assembly Secretariat, representatives of Media and general public were present on the occasion.

The speaker, on the occasion, said that this initiative will give access to the general public to witness the proceedings of the National Assembly sessions. He said that any individual can witness session of the National Assembly by just getting himself registered at the counter by showing his National identity card and its subsequent verification through Nadra verisys system. He said that this initiative will help people come into contact with their public representatives and witness proceeding of the National Assembly session.

Earlier, the speaker unveiled the plaque placed at the venue and Dua was offered for the integrity, progress and prosperity of the country. While in a brief talk with the newsmen after the function, the National Assembly speaker said there was no need of the march at this time as the country could not sustain the Dharna. “The Dharna and March at this time was nothing more that personal grudges and prejudices,” he said.