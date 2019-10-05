William, Kate’s Pakistan tour ‘most complex to date’

LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's upcoming visit to Pakistan will be their "most complex" tour to date, Kensington Palace has said.

The royal couple will visit Pakistan between Monday 14 and Friday 18 of October at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO. Prince William and Kate Middleton said on Tuesday that they were exited to visit the “beautiful” country to meet its people and to experience its culture.

Details of their engagements will be released on the day due to "security considerations", according to the couple's communications secretary. But the visit will span over 1,000 km - including capital Islamabad, the city of Lahore, mountainous countryside in the north and border regions to the west.

A statement said William and Kate are "keen to learn more" about climate change, access to quality education and military efforts in Pakistan. It said: "This will be their Royal Highnesses' first official visit to Pakistan. Whilst The Duke and Duchess's programme will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today - a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation.

"This is the most complex tour undertaken by the duke and duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations. Pakistan hosts one of Britain's largest overseas networks, with the British High Commission in Islamabad being one of the UK's largest diplomatic missions in the world. The UK's links with Pakistan are extensive, and Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan."

The statement said they are expected to meet a variety of people, including leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars.

William and Kate will visit programmes which empower young people, especially access to education for girls and women, and said they are "looking forward" to spending time with young Pakistanis. They will also cover how communities in Pakistan are responding and adapting to climate change, and are due to spend time understanding the "complex security picture" of the region.

The couple will be accompanied by an entourage of some 14 people. It comes after a royal tour of Africa by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were joined by their son Archie. The royal visit saw Harry visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi, and the duke and duchess met prominent figures such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa.

The Royal coupe visited Aga Khan Centre in Central London on Tuesday and met around 70 British Pakistanis and mingled with them for two hours. The couple visited the centre on invitation of The Price Aga Khan in association with Pakistan High Commission. The couple looked happy and relaxed and told the guests they looked forward to visiting Pakistan. They asked the guests about Pakistani music and food.