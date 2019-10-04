Realme introduces Quad 5 series smartphones in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore: Underscoring its “Dare to Leap” proposition in the market, realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, has unveiled its first quad camera smartphones - realme 5 and realme 5 Pro, both equipped with Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile platforms, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and 712 Mobile Platforms that provide users outstanding performance in their price segments. Both realme 5 and realme 5 Pro will feature a quad camera setup with ultra wide-angle lens, main camera, portrait lens and ultra macro lens.
While the realme 5 is Pakistan’s first Snapdragon 665 based mobile device, based on 11nm, operating at a clock speed of 2.0GHz along with enhanced gaming performance and 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine; the realme 5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 712 with CPU core upgraded to 2.3 GHz, a 3rd generation AI Engine that accelerates AI computing and the powerful Qualcomm Adreno 616 GPU.
The realme 5 series have also been equipped with fireproof protective separation and triple precautions to guarantee battery safety.
Realme 5 will be available in two new colors - Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Full Screen display, which gives a larger field of view, provides excellent gaming, audio and video experience.****
