Directive to install speed governors in vehicles

LAHORE:As per directions of IGP Arif Nawaz for controlling traffic accidents and saving lives of people, Addl IG Traffic Farooq Mazhar has sent a notification to the secretary transport for ensuring essential installation and fitment of speed governors in commercial and public service vehicles, trucks, tankers, buses and wagons.

It was further said in the notification that under motor vehicles rules 1969 clause 164A, it is mandatory to install speed governors in heavy and light public service vehicles including trucks, rollers and tankers whereas it is the responsibility of Transport department to issue technical details in order to standardise speed governors and thereafter installation of speed governors in transport vehicles should be implemented phase wise by declaring it compulsory in all transport, especially public service vehicles. It was further said in the notification that the installation and good condition of speed governors should be satisfactory before the registration of new vehicle and renewal of route permit. The notification sent to secretary transport further said that it is a matter of utmost urgency that clause 164A under Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 should be implemented in true letter and spirit so that precious lives may be saved.

Meanwhile, Director General, Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed Emergency Contingency Plan / arrangements for Pakistan and Sri Lanka T20 Series matches.

After detail review of plan for emergency cover to T 20 Series, Dr Rizwan Naseer and other officers visited the Qaddafi Stadium. He visited the Qaddafi Stadium and inspected all entry and emergency exit routes besides discussing the overall plan with officials of the Qaddafi Stadium to ensure smooth management of emergencies in and around the Stadium and within the city.

Shahid Waheed, District Emergency Officer Lahore, briefed the DG. The DG directed Disaster Response Force stationed at Rescue Headquarters to remain alert to provide backup support to District Emergency Service Lahore.

Massive traffic jams: There were massive traffic jams on various busy roads in the City on Thursday due to the arrangements made for the security of visiting the Sri Lankan cricket team.

Different areas and roads, including Ferozepur Road, Mozang Chungi, Lytton Road, Davis Road, The Mall, Jail Road, Queens Road, Chuburji and Canal Road, witnessed severe traffic jams. Worst traffic jams was witnessed at Garhi Shahu, Davis Road, Lytton Road and Multan Road.

Similarly, severe traffic mess was observed from Shimla Hill Chowk to Garhi Shahu. Traffic police completely failed in maintaining the flow of traffic.