Wapda workers rally against privatisation

LAHORE:Wapda workers observed “Protest Day” on Thursday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA against the proposed privatisation of profitable electricity entities i.e. Lahore Electric Supply Company , Islamabad Electric Supply Company and 747 Megawatt Wapda (Combined Circle) Guddu Power Station.

Carrying national flags and banners against privatisation of national electricity public utilities, the workers took out a big procession.

Later, they held a rally in front of the Punjab Assembly. The rally was addressed by trade union leaders, including Haji Younas, Rana Shakoor, Osma Tariq, Malik Zahoor, Chaudhry Akbar Ali Khan and Naveed Dogar.