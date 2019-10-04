Security for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has issued guidelines for maintaining peace on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) on October 20, The News has learnt.

According to a letter sent to police and other stakeholders, the home department directed Provincial Police Officer, IGP, Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), all divisional commissioners, all regional police officers, all DPOs, DCOs and Punjab Chairman Information Technology to ensure peace on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). They were directed to remain vigilant during the Chehlum to cope with any untoward incident. It was mentioned in the letter that law and order being relatively precarious this year followed by increased threat perception demands extraordinary vigilance and extensive security measure to stave off any miscreant activity. Although security measures in Punjab have weekend terrorist command echelon, reducing their effectiveness, however, the forces inimical to state may take advantage of soft targets and carry out terrorist activities. Situation demands adoption of foolproof security measures aimed at hardening the softer targets even in remote areas, it said.

According to the letter circulated by home department, terrorist activities on eve of Chehlum, may be carried out through bomb explosion, suicide attack, target killing, indiscriminate firing, knife attack and vehicles run over gathering rush area. Employment of local human intelligence resources for timely intelligence of venue and processions and possibility of suicide attacks. Besides, checking of individuals with walkthrough gates and metal detectors for physical/body search must be made mandatory or all entrances. Maximum jammers should be deployed on the routes of processions.

Important processions should be monitored and supervised by the local administration and police. It may be ensured that non-Ahl-e-Tasheeh processions/congregations should not be held in close proximity of Ahl-e-Tasheeh. Immediatemeeting of the divisional and dist intelligence committees should be convened by the commissioners and DC’s to measure threat perception and to take remedial measures.

Objectionable and offensive wall posters, wall chalking, slogans, etc. should be removed by special squared of local administration and action should be taken against miscreants. Availability of emergency services fire brigades, bomb disposal squared, ambulances, uninterrupted electricity and medical staff should be ensured. Establish CCTV linkage with all dist. Control rooms should be set up on October 20 at PIC home department.

Persons placed on forth schedule and activities of persons affiliated with banned organisations should be monitored. All restrictions imposed upon the persons under schedule-IV be implemented in true letter and spirit, the letter said.