Friendly Pakistan

This refers to the editorial ‘Tourism potential’ (October 3). Gallup Pakistan has reported that cultural heritage and museum visits have witnessed 317 percent growth over the last five years. The report is enough to send a wave of optimism across the country. While tourism can contribute to the country’s economic prosperity, we should also look for other possible options to improve our image and economy in the comity of nations. There used to be considerable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan, which has tapered off. Far from foreign investors investing in Pakistan, even local investors have been shying away from staking their money for fear of safety.

The media has a significant role to play in sending a soft image to the world by breaking the stereotypes that portray Pakistan as a dangerous country. And with the combined efforts of showing the positive side of Pakistan, the country can multiply its friendly image into unprecedented dimensions.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur