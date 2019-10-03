close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
186 Kanal land retrieved in Lakki Marwat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration has retrieved around 186 kanal land of the graveyard near Wanda Hajigul during a successful anti-encroachment drive here on Wednesday.

The issue relating to illegal occupation of the graveyard land was raised by the area people during an open court convened by Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir in Aatashi Michenkhel villager last month.

The official had issued on the spot instructions to authorities of the Revenue Department for demarcation of land and initiation of action against land grabbers.

After fixing the boundary of the graveyard by the Revenue Department experts, Azam Wazir himself visited the rural locality and fixed demarcation stones/turrets around the area of the burial ground. He directed municipal administration authorities to fix turrets around the graveyard permanently.

The official made it clear that his administration would not allow anyone to encroach upon graveyard or state land, warning that encroachers and land grabbers will face stern action.

Also on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner held a khuli kutchehry in the polio-hit Mammakhel Union Council near the Naurang town wherein people highlighted their problems.

In current year two confirmed polio cases have been reported in the locality bordering the Bannu district which is under the severe grip of a polio outbreak.

