Two killed, one injured in accident

LAHORE: Two youngsters were killed while another received injuries when a rashly-driven truck hit their bike in the Sabzazar police limits here on Wednesday.

Police handed over the bodies to the victims’ families and shifted the injured to hospital. The deceased were identified as Waqas Masih, 23, and Aakash, 19, while the injured as Tariq. The three victims were on their bike LEP-6253 on Multan Road. When they reached near Sabzazar, a speeding truck, LXT-7110, hit them from behind. As a result, two victims died on the spot while the third received multiple injuries. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and shifted the victim to Jinnah Hospital.