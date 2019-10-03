close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
Advertisement
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

5,000 litre tainted milk seized, shop sealed in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday seized 5,000-litre tainted milk and sealed a shop during raid in the provincial metropolis here Wednesday. Acting on the tipoff, dairy safety team has caught a milk carrier vehicle and recovered thousands of litres chemically contaminated milk during the inspection. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that milk was being supplied to the Liaqat Milk Shop located at Outfall Road; however, PFA had foiled an attempt to supply it by taking timely action against milk supplier at the entrance of Lahore at Shahdara. The provincial food regulatory body also took action against the shopkeeper and seized 1,500-litre adulterated milk in a separate raid. Meanwhile, three members of PFA were seriously injured in a firing incident during a conducted raid against milk adulterators in Sahiwal.

