Hamza’s judicial remand extended for 14 days

LAHORE: Two accountability courts on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz for another 14 days in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and illegal assets/money laundering cases.Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted proceedings in the assets beyond means and money-laundering case, wherein Hamza was produced on expiry of his judicial remand period.

The court directed NAB officials to file a report about the reference by the next date of hearing and extended Hamza’s judicial remand till October 16. Later, Hamza was produced before Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan in connection with the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

NAB officials apprised the court about the progress in investigations during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court extended the judicial remand of Hamza till October 16, besides granting one-time exemption from personal appearance to his father and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in the case. The court also exempted Shahbaz from personal appearance in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam.