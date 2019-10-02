Khalilzad arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad along with his five-member delegation arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Sources said that Zalmay Khalilzad, during his stay in Pakistan, will hold meetings with Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership and would share new development on Afghan peace process.

Khalilzad is likely to visit the Foreign Office and hold a consultative meeting with the Pakistani officials, said the sources. The US envoy landed in Islamabad after concluding his china visit.

Earlier on September 22, Zalmay Khalilzad had called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan who was in America to raise awareness over ongoing atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Both dignitaries had discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the apparent dissolution of the Afghan peace process.