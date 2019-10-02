close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 2, 2019

Tennis umpire banned over ball girl comments

Sports

AFP
October 2, 2019

PARIS: An umpire who asked a ball girl whether she was ‘hot’ during a men’s tennis tournament in Italy has been banned from officiating pending an investigation, the ATP said Tuesday.

Umpire Gianluca Moscarella addressed the girl during a second-tier ATP men’s tournament in Florence, Italy, last week, during which he was also accused of inappropriate conduct towards one of the players.

The incident occurred during the Challenger Tour match between Pedro Sousa and Enrico Dalla Valle during which the umpire offered encouragement to the former while Dalla Valle was absent from the court momentarily. “We are aware of a number of incidents involving chair umpire Gianluca Moscarella during a match between Pedro Sousa and Enrico Dalla Valle at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Florence last week,” the ATP said in a statement.

“Moscarella was immediately dismissed from the tournament when the matter was brought to light, and a full investigation has been initiated.“Meanwhile, Moscarella has been provisionally suspended from his services as a contracted ATP official pending the results of the investigation.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports