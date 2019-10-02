NIH enhancing production capacity for anti-Rabies serum

Islamabad : The National Institute of Health (NIH) is the in process to enhance its production capacity for Anti-Rabies Serum (ARS) in view of increased demand for ARS and Cell Culture Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV).

Speaking at an awareness seminar and walk organized in connection with World Rabies Day here on Tuesday, the Executive Director of NIH Dr. Aamer Ikram said both ARS and ARV are being supplied to public sector institutions of all provinces and regions of Pakistan as per demand. However, efforts are afoot to increase our production capacity to meet rising demand,” he said, adding “NIH also provides diagnostic facility for Rabies Antibodies Titre (RAT) after vaccination.”

Based on the theme ‘Rabies: Vaccinate to eliminate,’ the event was aimed at sensitizing the general public regarding rabies, its control and prevention. Dr. Aamer said rabies is a deadly disease and emphasized the need for a comprehensive public awareness campaign in this regard. He said, a strong surveillance system, timely access to vaccine, and proper management can save lives.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Farooq Ali Tahir said rabies occurs after the bite of a rabid animal, usually a dog. The disease is almost always fatal, and although incurable, taking prompt care of the wound after dog bite and using standard vaccines in time can save lives.

Chiefs of different divisions of NIH, students of College of Medical Laboratories Technology (CMLT), fellows of Field Epidemiology Laboratory Training Program (FELTP) and senior officers of the institute participated in the walk. NIH also distributed printed awareness material to educational institutes and general public.