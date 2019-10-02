Breast cancer awareness campaign

LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has launched its annual breast cancer awareness campaign.

It was attended by a large number of female students from different colleges and schools. Pakistan President Arif Alvi’s wife Mrs. Samina Alvi graced the event and interacted with young girls to raise awareness about the issue.

A number of senior consultants also spoke, highlighting the symptoms and causes as well as importance of getting checked to prevent breast cancer. The event was followed by a grooming session for breast cancer survivors where they were offered health and personality grooming tips by a panel of highly experienced beauticians, dilatations and senior oncologists. Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Samina Alvi stressed on the point that breast cancer not just disturbs a woman’s life but rather shakes up an entire family.