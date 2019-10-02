338 held in crackdown on drug pushers

LAHORE:Police in continuation of their crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City arrested 338 accused persons in the last 10 days.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan is monitoring the police actions taken against drug peddlers. The City Division police registered 66 cases, Cantt Division 68, Civil Lines Division 26, Sadr Division 92, Iqbal Town Division 33 and Model Town Division police registered 40 FIRs during their crackdown. Police also seized drugs.