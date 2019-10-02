Nandipur case accused dies at PIC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accused in Nandipur accountability reference died in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here Tuesday.
Qaisar Abbas, one of the accused in Nandipur graft reference detained by the National Accountability Bureau, died in PIC. Qaisar Abbas was said to be patient of diabetes and heart disease and was admitted at the cardiology institute where he breathed his last.
Jail authorities shifted the body to mortuary. The accountability bureau had detained Qaisar Abbas in Nandipur corruption case on August 30, 2018.
