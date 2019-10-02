close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
October 2, 2019

Nandipur case accused dies at PIC

Lahore

I
INP
October 2, 2019

LAHORE: An accused in Nandipur accountability reference died in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here Tuesday.

Qaisar Abbas, one of the accused in Nandipur graft reference detained by the National Accountability Bureau, died in PIC. Qaisar Abbas was said to be patient of diabetes and heart disease and was admitted at the cardiology institute where he breathed his last.

Jail authorities shifted the body to mortuary. The accountability bureau had detained Qaisar Abbas in Nandipur corruption case on August 30, 2018.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore