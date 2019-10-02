Light to moderate rain likely tomorrow

A rare western system will cause moderate to light rainfall in the city from October 3, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Met Office director Sardar Sarfraz said that it usually doesn’t rain in Sindh and Baluchistan in October. “It is a rare system which is making its way to this part of the country coincidently.” He said it might drizzle in the city on October 3 while the city could witness light to moderate rains on October 4 and 5.

Sarfraz said there were no chances of urban flooding in the city with this system, as it might not rain heavily. The system would cause good rainfall in northern Baluchistan and central Punjab. The western system, according to him, usually hits Sindh in winter. “It is seldom that western waves touch this part during October.”