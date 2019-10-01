Yasmin orders 100pc implementation of drug laws

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the health department for 100 percent implementation of drug sale and purchase laws in Punjab. This direction was given during a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Society of Health System at specialised healthcare and medical education department.

The delegation members included Mian Zahid, Ashraf Nizami, Prof Javed Ch and delegation members Abdul Latif Shaikh, Miss Marreine, Dr Robert, Dr Farrukh, Dr Jamshaid and Umaimah Muzammal. Drug laws and patient safety programme were discussed between health minister and the delegation.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on the occasion said that the government was taking steps to ensure safe treatment of patients in all government hospitals of Punjab. Safe treatment will be ensured under patients safety programme in the hospitals. A pilot project of health system will be launched with this organisation. The delegation appreciated the efforts of health minister for real change in health sector.

Family planning: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that family planning in Pakistan is very important. Basic necessities of people can be ensured after controlling population.

The minister attended a ceremony as chief guest in a hotel under maternal and child survival programme of USAID. Dr Afshan Ameen, officers of USAID and different departments were also there.

Dr Yasmin Rashid on the occasion said that family planning in Pakistan was very important. Basic necessities of people can be ensured after controlling population. Mother and child healthcare has become very important in Pakistan as 15 mothers from every 100 die during delivery in Pakistan. President Dr Arif Alvi has promised to run health pilot project soon. Around 13,000 young mothers die every year in Pakistan during delivery. Growth and upbringing of a child is impossible without mother.

The Punjab government is going to build mother and child hospitals in different cities. She said that best available health facilities were being ensured to mother and child health in all government hospitals as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We are going to build 400-bed mother and child facility in Ganga Ram Hospital. This is our prior responsibility to control child and mother death toll, she concluded.

LTC: Lahore Transport Company has announced suspending temporarily bus service on three urban routes.

According to press release issued here Monday, the company authorities stated that owing to unavoidable circumstances, the general public was informed that Lahore Transport Company had suspended temporarily the bus service on three urban routes, including B-08 (General Bus Stand to Airport), B-12A (General Bus Stand to RA Bazaar) and B-19 (Niazi Chowk to Green Town). However, on priority basis necessary measures are being taken for bringing new buses on these routes to provide transport facilities as soon as possible to the commuters.

Earlier, in order to bring new buses in urban transport system of Lahore, an important meeting was held here on Monday. Punjab Provincial Minister for Transport Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan Khichi presided the meeting.

Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi, Punjab Secretary for Transport Asad Rehman Gilani, CEO LTC Ms Mariam Khawar, COO LTC Zafar Ahmed Qureshi and senior officials of other departments also attended the meeting. During the meeting, CEO LTC briefed about the present situation of buses plying on various urban routes.