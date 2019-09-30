Waste to energy project inaugurated at Sector G-15

Islamabad : Secretary Climate Change Hassan Nasir Jamy visited Integrated Resource Recovery Centre (IRRC), Sector G-15 Islamabad and inaugurated a 3 tons waste to energy project at the centre, says a press release.

Secretary Climate Change Hassan Nasir Jamy was accompanied by UNHABITAT consultant Javid Ali Khan, Akhter Hamid Khan Memorial Trust (AHKMT) and e-guard CEO Hamid Ullah and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, (PMAS-AAUR) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arshad.

During the visit, the stakeholders also discussed a plan to install an IRRC at the Fruit and Vegetable Market, Islamabad for managing biodegradable waste produced in the market besides discussing feasibility to replicate IRRC model in the different parts of the country to manage waste and make it environment friendly.

After the visit and discussions with the AHKMT CEO, secretary Climate Change in his remarks said that the visit to IRRC, G-15, was quite fruitful. He lauded the team of dedicated experts from UNHABITAT, AHKMT, e-guard, PMAS-AAUR, for doing a wonderful job on managing solid waste and recycling. He expressed the confidence that this is a replicable model and assured his support to the stakeholders in ensuring the model is not only replicated in Islamabad, but other parts of the country too.

He asked Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, UNHABITAT, PMAS-AAUR, AHKMT and e-guard representatives to draft a plant for installation of IRRC at Fruit and Vegetable Market, Islamabad, which will be presented in the next meeting. He also sought a feasibility study to install an IRRC at Rawalpindi Waste Management Company’s transfer station Liaquat Bagh and present in too in the next meeting.

Earlier in his briefing, AHKMT and e-guard CEO Hamid Ullah explained to the secretary climate change about the history, working and major IRRC activities that can be carried out by the IRRC including collection of segregated waste, processing of waste, utilisation of the resource recovered. He also explained in detail how IRRC can help generate income through service charges levied from the society and sale of green waste or compost and recyclables materials. Hamid Ullah also discussed an initiative taken by him to make roads using plastic waste. He told that at a small scale he has performed a successful experiment using plastic waste, bitumen and aggregate. He also exhibited his experiment during the visit. He explained that by utilizing plastic waste in roads construction our road cost will be reduced and will also help us eliminate plastic waste scattered everywhere in Pakistan. He also revealed that e-guard is going to practically perform plastic road in a housing society in Sector F-17 Islamabad soon at a pilot scale.

He also explained in detail the successful working of this unique model in different parts of the country including Sakrand Town, (Sindh), Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society, G-15, Multi Cooperative Housing Society in Sector F-17 and B-17. UNHABITAT Consultant Javid Ali Khan stressed the need of establishing an R&D and Training Centre for capacity building at IRRC in Islamabad. He said that an R&D centre is need of the hour to improve the process of managing solid waste.