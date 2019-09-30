Missing woman found dead in Swat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A woman, who had gone missing early this month, was found dead in the Barikot tehsil of the Swat district on Sunday, official sources said. They said a young woman (S) went missing on September 6 in the Zarkhela locality and her relatives got registered a case with the police concerned. Her body was spotted in a water well in Zarkhela, adding, first she was murdered and later her body thrown into the well.
MINGORA: A woman, who had gone missing early this month, was found dead in the Barikot tehsil of the Swat district on Sunday, official sources said. They said a young woman (S) went missing on September 6 in the Zarkhela locality and her relatives got registered a case with the police concerned. Her body was spotted in a water well in Zarkhela, adding, first she was murdered and later her body thrown into the well.