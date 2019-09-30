Missing woman found dead in Swat

MINGORA: A woman, who had gone missing early this month, was found dead in the Barikot tehsil of the Swat district on Sunday, official sources said. They said a young woman (S) went missing on September 6 in the Zarkhela locality and her relatives got registered a case with the police concerned. Her body was spotted in a water well in Zarkhela, adding, first she was murdered and later her body thrown into the well.