Mon Sep 30, 2019
September 30, 2019

Missing woman found dead in Swat

National

 
September 30, 2019

MINGORA: A woman, who had gone missing early this month, was found dead in the Barikot tehsil of the Swat district on Sunday, official sources said. They said a young woman (S) went missing on September 6 in the Zarkhela locality and her relatives got registered a case with the police concerned. Her body was spotted in a water well in Zarkhela, adding, first she was murdered and later her body thrown into the well.

