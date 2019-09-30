close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 30, 2019

For the white

Newspost

 
September 30, 2019

According to Pakistan’s flag, the white stripe represents religious minorities and the rights of religious minorities. Our government should ensure the security of minorities as they are also given equal rights according to Pakistan’s constitution.

It is requested that Nimrita’s murder case be taken seriously so that her family can get some relief.

Asad Khuhawar

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost