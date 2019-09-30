For the white

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
According to Pakistan’s flag, the white stripe represents religious minorities and the rights of religious minorities. Our government should ensure the security of minorities as they are also given equal rights according to Pakistan’s constitution.
It is requested that Nimrita’s murder case be taken seriously so that her family can get some relief.
Asad Khuhawar
Karachi
