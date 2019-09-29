India responds to PM Khan’s UN speech: It's brinkmanship, not statesmanship

NEW YORK/ISLAMABAD: Exercising its right to reply to Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, India Saturday said Mr. Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation "qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship".

"Rarely has the General Assembly witnessed such misuse, rather abuse, of an opportunity to reflect. Words matter in diplomacy. Invocation of phrases such as 'pogrom', 'bloodbath', 'racial superiority', 'pick up the gun' and 'fight to the end' reflect a medieval mindset and not a 21st century vision," said Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary, Indian External Affairs Ministry.

Here's the text of her reply:

“Mr. President, I take the floor to exercise India's right of reply to the statement made by the prime minister of Pakistan.

Every word spoken from the podium of this august assembly, it is believed, carries the weight of history. Unfortunately, what we heard today from Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan was a callous portrayal of the world in binary terms. Us vs Them; Rich vs Poor; North vs South; Developed Vs Developing; Muslims vs Others. A script that fosters divisiveness at the United Nations. Attempts to sharpen differences and stir up hatred, are simply put - “hate speech”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation, qualifies as brinksmanship, not statesmanship. Even coming from the leader of a country that has monopolized the entire value chain of the industry of terrorism, Prime Minister Khan's justification of terrorism was brazen and incendiary. For someone who was once a cricketer, and believed in the gentleman's game, today's speech bordered on crudeness of a variety reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel.

Mr. President, now that Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited UN observers to Pakistan, to verify that there are no militant organisations in Pakistan, the world will hold him to that promise. Here are a few questions that Pakistan can respond to as a precursor to the proposed verification:

1. Can Pakistan confirm the fact that it is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN as of today.

2. Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed in the Al Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list.

3. Can Pakistan explain why here in New York, its premier bank had to shut shop after it was fined millions of dollars over terror financing?

4. Will Pakistan deny that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has put the country on notice for its violation of 20 of the 27 key parameters?

5. And finally, would Prime Minister Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden?

Mr. President, having mainstreamed terrorism and hate speech, Pakistan is trying to play its wild card as the newfound champion of human rights.

This is a country that has shrunk the size of its minority community from 23% in 1947, to 3% today, and has subjected Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadis, Hindus, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis, and Baloch, to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuse and forced conversions.

Pogroms, Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, are not a phenomenon of today's vibrant democracies. We would request you to refresh your rather sketchy understanding of history. Do not forget the gruesome genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its own people in 1971, and the role played by Lieutenant General AAK Niazi - a sordid fact that the honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh reminded this assembly about earlier this afternoon. Mr. President, Pakistan's virulent reaction to the removal of an outdated and temporary provision that was hindering development and integration of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir stems from the fact that those who strive on conflict, never welcome the ray of peace.

While Pakistan has ventured to upstream terrorism and downstream hate speech there, India has gone ahead with mainstreaming development in Jammu and Kashmir.

The mainstreaming of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh, in India's thriving and vibrant democracy, with a millennia-old heritage of diversity, pluralism, and tolerance is well and truly under way - irreversibly so.

The citizens of India do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate.

I thank you, Mr. President.”

Rejecting outright India’s assertions, Pakistan Saturday said instead of offering explanation for their inhuman attitude in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, it hurled baseless allegations and used an irresponsible language by exercising right to reply at the world body.

Highly placed diplomatic sources told The News Saturday evening that India forgot its Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s past, who had contested the polls based on hatred against the Muslims and Pakistan.

He is known as the butcher of Gujrat for mercilessly killing more than 2,000 innocent Muslims as chief minister of the state a few years back.

“In fact, the prime minister of Pakistan has warned the world to play its role to ward off possibility of a colossal war in the region, which could have consequences beyond the frontiers of the two countries. The call is for peace of the world,” the sources reminded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will also exercise its right to reply at the UNGA and that will be done before Sunday morning.

Pakistan’s Permanent Envoy for the United Nations Ambassador Dr. Maleeha Lodhi who has worked hard to make the event successful and useful for Pakistan’s interests, has asked a diplomat of Pakistan’s mission to respond to India’s contention including the address made by the Indian prime minister at the UNGA where he used reckless and irresponsible language and leveled baseless allegations against Pakistan without taking its name.

The sources reminded that Indians conveniently forgot that Pakistan had welcomed the UN observers to verify on-ground that no terror network or militant organisations existed on its soil.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in its all shapes and manifestations, while India has unleashed state terrorism in the IOK whose severity has no parallel in the recent history of the world. It has planned genocide in the IOK where nine million innocent Kashmiris are under a harsh curfew for 57 days.”

The sources reminded that Pakistan’s Prime Minister highlighted facts before the world, as Pakistan and India both were nuclear states.

If a war breaks out between the two states, none could predict its outcome. The world must play its role to keep the situation from deteriorating further.

The sources reminded that Pakistan was an Islamic and Muslim state and Islam means “Peace” whereas the Indian prime minister failed in offering any plausible explanation for his hateful past and odious actions against the Muslim majority area of IOK and minorities in India.

The sources said Pakistan will offer a detailed reply at the forum of the United Nations to the baseless contention of India while exercising its right to reply in a few hours.