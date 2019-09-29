China, Malaysia support Pak stand on IOK in UN

NEW YORK: China and Malaysia Friday supported Pakistan’s principled stand on the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) calling for a peaceful solution to the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Kashmir issue was a dispute left from the past and it should be peacefully and properly resolved.

He advised against taking any action that would unilaterally change the status quo.

Wang Lu said called for solving the dispute in line with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements and opposed any unilateral actions that would complicate the situation.

He expressed the hope that tensions between Pakistan and India will ebb soon, paving way for a dialogue to solve all the contentious issues between the two nuclear neighbours.

In his address, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad urged India to work with Pakistan and resolve the dispute. He warned that ignoring the United Nations would lead to other forms of disregard for the UN and the rule of law. Mahathir said despite UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the Muslim majority region had been invaded and occupied. “There may be reasons for these actions. But it is still wrong,” the outspoken 94-year-old leader said.

“The problem must be solved by peaceful means. India should work with Pakistan to resolve this problem. Ignoring the UN will lead to other forms of disregard for the United Nations,” he said.

Reacting to the open support of China and Malaysia to Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute, the Indian government conveyed its displeasure through the diplomatic channels.