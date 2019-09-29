Sabalenka makes it two in a row in Wuhan

WUHAN, China: Aryna Sabalenka became the first player to claim back-to-back tennis titles in Wuhan thanks to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over American Alison Riske in the final on Saturday.

The 21-year-old improved her record at the event to a perfect 12-0 and joins Petra Kvitova as the only two-time Wuhan Open champion.

In a rematch of their final in Shenzhen last January, Sabalenka utilised her supreme power game once again to overcome Riske in 114 minutes in front of a 13,000-strong centre court crowd. She unleashed 18 aces and won 79 percent of her first-serve points.

Both players have enjoyed their greatest success at Chinese tournaments, with Sabalenka lifting her first Premier-level trophy in Wuhan 12 months ago — one of two titles she had previously won in China — and Riske reaching six of her nine career finals in the country.

Sabalenka had the better start, racing to a 5-1 lead before Riske slowed her down, breaking the Belarusian as she was serving for the opening set. The number nine seed was unfazed though as she converted on her third set point with a smooth volley winner to snatch the first set in 35 minutes.

Sabalenka survived a 13-minute eight-deuce game to hold for 1-1 in the second set but dropped serve in game six to hand Riske a 4-2 advantage. It was all the 29-year-old needed to draw level and force a decider.

Sabalenka broke early in the final set and raced to a 5-0 lead and soon wrapped up the win to secure a fourth career WTA crown.

The world number 14 is now 29-6 win-loss in China and heads to Beijing next, where she faces either Daria Kasatkina or Peng Shuai in her opening match.

Meanwhile in the men’s Chengdu Open, Pablo Carreno Busta advanced to his first ATP Tour championship match since 2017 on Saturday, defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4.

The Spaniard withstood 12 aces from the eighth seed to claim victory after 63 minutes, securing a single break in each set to snap a six-match losing streak in tour-level semi-finals.

Competing in his 40th tour-level encounter of the season, Carreno Busta improves to 23-17 this year.

“I lost (semi-finals) in Antalya and Hamburg this year. Finally, I can win a semi-final to be in a final,” said Carreno Busta. “I am excited to play my first final of the year tomorrow.”

Carreno Busta will attempt to lift his first ATP Tour trophy since the 2017 Millennium Estoril Open when he meets Alexander Bublik in the championship match. Bublik reached his second tour-level final of the year by beating Lloyd Harris 7-6(6), 6-4. The Newport runner-up landed 21 aces throughout the 85-minute contest to record his 14th win in 24 tour-level matches this year. “I played a great match. I am very happy to get through and I am looking forward to the final,” said Bublik. Bublik will be aiming to join the list of first-time winners on the ATP Tour this season.