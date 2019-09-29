close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
D
DNA
September 29, 2019

October 15 last date for AIOU admissions

Islamabad

D
DNA
September 29, 2019

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to receive the admissions’ form of M.Sc/MA/M.Ed/Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA and Diploma Programmes till October 15.

The interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date. It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study. Online admission facility is also available. To see the eligibility and other requirements, the applicants could visit the University’s official website (aiou.edu.pk).

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the sale points at the university’s main campus, 44-regional campuses and around 100- coordinating offices in various parts of the country, including Azad Kashmir and northern areas.

The same has also been placed at the university’s website. The university has recently taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process. On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, Special Desk has been set up at the University’s 51 regional offices to facilities the aspiring students in the admission process.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad