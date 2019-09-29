Tributes paid to Ali Geelani’s struggle

LAHORE : The world community must exert its influence on Indian prime minister to lift inhumane curfew in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

Disappearance of 13,000 Kashmiri youths is a serious issue and India should produce them as early as possible. Ali Geelani’s struggle and resilience against oppression has turned into a more effective movement after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani's.

These thoughts and insights were shared by Syed Fakhir Imam, chairman, Kashmir Committee at a conference held to honour the decades-long freedom struggle of Syed Ali Geelani on his 90th birthday.

Fakhir Imam said that Syed Ali Geelani had held the Pakistani flag high in Kashmir. He also applauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's diplomacy at the international fora to highlight the Kashmir issue.

Abdul Shakoor, chairman, Al-Khidmet Foundation, compared Ali Geelani’s struggle with that of Nelson Mandela and apprised that the former spent more time in jail than the latter for a single cause.

He said Ali Geelani’s name could not be separated from Kashmir. Veteran journalist Mujeebur Rahman Shami said that Syed Ali Geelani was the metaphor of Kashmir freedom movement.