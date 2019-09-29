Probe ordered against private school head

MANSEHRA: District Education Officer Khan Mohammad Swati has constituted a committee under his deputy to probe an allegation that principal of a private school made the students clean with their tongues a derogatory sentence written on the wall of the school’s washroom.

“We would permanently close the school or cancel its registration if the allegation is proved,” Swati told reporters on Saturday.

The parents of the students had taken to streets and protested against attitude of the principal and her husband.

The parents also registered an FIR against principal and her husband following the protest.

It was alleged a student had written a derogatory sentence against the principal and her husband.

Khan Mohammad Swati said that the committee led by assistant district education officer would meet the complainants and their children as well as the principal and her husband.

When contacted, the school principal Bano Bibi rejected the allegation and said she had been running the school since 2011. “I even cannot think of such a punishment,” she said. She said that some family members were behind it and she and her husband were ready to face the inquiry.