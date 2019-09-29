Pakistan, SL players to undergo training at NSK today

KARACHI: After taking rest on Saturday, Pakistan and Sri Lanka cricket teams will undergo training here at the National Stadium on Sunday (today) ahead of their second One-day International (ODI) which will be held on Monday (tomorrow).

The first one-day of the three-match series between the two nations was on Friday called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

As per the information provided by the Pakistan Cricket Bpard (PCB), Sri Lanka will practice between 2pm to 5pm, while Pakistan would undergo training between 6pm to 9pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, sources in the NSK said that the outfield was drying up quickly and the venue will be ready for the second ODI.After the first game was hit by rain, the second game, which was earlier scheduled for Sunday, was rescheduled for Monday.According to Met-Office, there would be no rain on Monday and Wednesday. And this will provide a big opportunity to the Karachiites to witness their favourite players.