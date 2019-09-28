NLC arranges cleanliness drive at tourist resorts

Rawalpindi:On the eve of World Tourism Day, National Logistics Cell (NLC) in coordination with various education institutions arranged countrywide cleanliness drive at selected tourist resorts to create awareness about eco-tourism in Pakistan

Youth and students were engaged in the cleanliness campaign with an aim to raise public awareness about protecting the nature. Student’s excursions were arranged to most frequented places of domestic tourism where environmental issues and littering could be noticed. A variety of sites from mountains to coastal belt were chosen to highlight different challenges to flora and fauna, marine life and archeological heritage.

The event focused on highlighting the need for using product and services without harming the nature in tourist spots. NLC plans to spearhead eco tourism with underlying theme to promote use of recycled products, renewable energy, water conservation and minimizing the existing pollution levels.

A team of students from Karachi was taken to the shores of Arabian Sea to demonstrate cleanliness and create public awareness. Similar events were simultaneously arranged in Gilgit, Murree, Islamabad and Lahore etc.