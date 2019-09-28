PTDC celebrates World Tourism Day on high note

Islamabad: As World Tourism Day (WTD) takes place each year on September 27 under the aegis of UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for highlighting its cultural, social, political, and economic values in this connection Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation arranged a seminar on the theme ‘Tourism and Jobs: A better future for all’ here at Postal College Auditorium Friday.

The objective of seminar was to emphasise the role of tourism in job creation, social inclusion and poverty alleviation all over the world where experts shared their views.

To mark the day PTDC also arranged recreational activities such as Rock Climbing Competition, a Cycling Rally & Walk, Tourism Gala at F9 Park and a City Bus tour of SOS village children in Islamabad to highlight importance of tourism and raise awareness about sustainable tourism in the country.

The seminar was attended by a large number of professionals from tourism sector, tour operators, travel agents, stakeholders and officers of public sector organizations connected with tourism promotion.

Managing Director, PTDC Syed Intikhab Alam in his opening remarks highlighted the role of tourism in job creation as it holds 10% share of the total jobs in the global economy. He emphasized that the initiatives taken by the present government would help achieve the targets of creating more and more jobs especially for women and youth.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam Khan in his remarks highlighted the importance of sustainable tourism to cope with the challenges of global warming and climate change. He said that tourism and environment had strong linkages and close coordination could raise supplement efforts of both in raising awareness about Eco-tourism and sustainable tourism. Sheikh Siddique, Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division said that Pakistan is bestowed will all product of tourism but could not be tapped properly. He touched upon policy and current initiative of the Government in revitalization of the sector.

PTDC in collaboration with Islamabad Cycling Associations also organized a cycling rally and awareness walk around Fatima Jinnah Park in which more than 500 participants, wearing beautifully designed World Tourism Day T-shirts and carrying flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, participated. A large number of local people along with their families witnessed the event and appreciated the efforts of PTDC to highlight the importance of sustainable tourism in Islamabad.

Similarly, PTDC in collaboration with Pakistan Adventure Club also organized a rock climbing activity at Lake View Point in which more than 300 students from different schools of Islamabad actively participated. The participating students thanked the organizers for holding such healthy touristic activities in the federal capital. The events also included a day trip of SOS Village’s students to the different tourist points of Islamabad, Pakistan Monument, Lok Virsa, Faisal Mosque, Lake View Park and Dam-e-Koh which was full of recreations and infotainment.