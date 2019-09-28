Healthy diet, exercise vital to avoid heart diseases

LAHORE:Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally: more people die annually of CVDs than from any other cause.

The deaths by cardiovascular diseases in Pakistan have reached about 400,000 per year. According to World Health Organisation, people in low and middle-income countries are affected most and account for 75 percent of CVDs deaths.

To decrease the mammoth burden of heart disease in Pakistan, there is a dire need to create more awareness and understanding among the general public on primary prevention of heart related issues, ”said Dr Azhar Awan, Consultant Cardiologist of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), while talking to a group of journalists visiting the hospital at the occasion of World Heart Day, 2019. Dr Azhar said that “the most important prevalent risk factors for CVDs are physical inactivity, high obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, unhealthy diet, smoking and alcohol consumption. Other determinants of CVDs include poverty, stress and hereditary factors. It is alarming that around 33 percent of Pakistani population above the age of 45 has hypertension. It is not true that it can only affect men, CVDs are equally dangerous for women; however, many remain unaware of the risk and the necessary steps needed to reduce this risk.” He talked about protecting heart health by adopting healthy lifestyle. “To engage in physical activity or brisk walk for at least 30 minutes, three to five times/ week is beneficial to help reduce heart attacks and strokes. Eating fruit, fish, nuts, vegetables, healthy oils and limiting salt also helps to prevent CVDs. One should avoid unhealthy drinks, butter and margarine for better heart health.” Talking about heart related services at SKMCH&RC, Dr Azhar informed the journalists that, “Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital is well-equipped for diagnostic of CVDs having 4D echo, transesophageal echo, exercise stress testing, coronary CT and MIBI scans. In addition, there is round-the-clock Holter and ambulatory blood pressure monitoring facilities as well.