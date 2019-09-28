LHC judge visits Adiala Jail

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi has ordered to give B class jail to former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while ordering to provide medical facilities to former President Asif Ali Zardari as per jail manual and medical board recommendation. LHC Justice Mazahir made a surprise visit to the judiciary and Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. Sessions Judge Rawalpindi and jail officials also accompanied him on his visit. Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar visited the barracks of Asif Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail in Adiala Jail.