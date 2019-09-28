close
Sat Sep 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 28, 2019

LHC judge visits Adiala Jail

Top Story

 
September 28, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi has ordered to give B class jail to former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while ordering to provide medical facilities to former President Asif Ali Zardari as per jail manual and medical board recommendation. LHC Justice Mazahir made a surprise visit to the judiciary and Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. Sessions Judge Rawalpindi and jail officials also accompanied him on his visit. Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar visited the barracks of Asif Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail in Adiala Jail.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story