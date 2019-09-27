Promotion of senior teachers notified

Islamabad : The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has notified the promotion of various cadres of teachers.

The development comes in light of the recommendations of the Departmental Selection Board, which met on Sept 4 under the chairmanship of education secretary Arshad Mirza.

The promoted teachers work in the government schools and colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory overseen by the Federal Directorate of Education.

They include associate professors of FG and Model Colleges, deputy headmistresses and principals both men and women.

The assistant professors(BS-18) from FG Colleges promoted as associate professors are Dr Habibullah Chishti, Baz Muhammad, Muhammad Javed Iqbal Gondal, Dr. Mehboobullah, Muhammad Babar Khan, Asadullah Ghalib, Ghulam Hassan, Humaira Rashid, Farrah Khalid, Samina Tanveer, Raheela Tariq, Abida Younus, Mumtaz Jabeen, Rubina Anjum, Ummara Khalid, Yasmin Awan, Shaista Jabeen, Misbah Amir, Dr. Iram Sheikh, Ghazala Shahid and Samera Mufaz.

Among the assistant headmistresses (BS-18) promoted as deputy headmistresses (BS-19) from Islamabad Model Colleges (junior sections) are Samina Nawaz, Yasmin Maqbool, Farhat Hafeez, and Gulnaz Rahi.

Also, Sadaf Sarwar and Sajida Bibi working as vice-principals and headmistresses in FG Schools were promoted as principals (BS-19), while assistant professors of Islamabad Model Colleges Mansoora Abbas, Zarqa Rabbani, Shehla Ahmed Ansari, Hina Ambreen, Afshan Zareen Afzal, Kosar Parveen, and Tahira Parveen got promotion as associate professors (BS-19).

The Federal Government College Teachers Association appreciated promotions and expressed the hope for the early resolution of the teacher time-scale promotion issue.