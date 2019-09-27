close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 27, 2019

Woman raped in Sector E-11

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 27, 2019

Islamabad :A married woman was raped in her apartment in Sector E-11, Wednesday night, police said.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Golra Police Station accusing a person who introduced himself as a government official. The police sent her for a medical examination, which confirmed the rape. The police have arrested the accused.

