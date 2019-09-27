Woman raped in Sector E-11

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad :A married woman was raped in her apartment in Sector E-11, Wednesday night, police said.
The victim lodged a complaint with the Golra Police Station accusing a person who introduced himself as a government official. The police sent her for a medical examination, which confirmed the rape. The police have arrested the accused.
