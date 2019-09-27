Police arrest man for kidnapping Kasur children

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIM YAR KHAN: The police and security agencies have arrested Sajjad Ahmed for kidnapping children in Kasur. The accused was on the shortlist of DNA traffickers who were hiding in the house of a relative. The accused was arrested using advanced technology. He was presented to a Joint Investigation Team after the police arrested him from Madina Colony.
