233 drug dealers held from outside campuses

LAHORE: ON the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Lahore Police in continuation of its crackdown against drug peddlers around educational institutions in the City, arrested 233 accused persons during last five days.

According to the details, in compliance with the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain ® Arif Nawaz Khan, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs of Lahore Police to speed up the crackdown against narcotics sellers outside educational institutions. Ashfaq Khan himself is monitoring the actions taken against drug peddlers by Lahore Police.

Accordingly, City Division Police registered 50, Cantt Division 48, Civil Lines Division 21, Sadar Division 64, Iqbal Town Division 20 whereas Model Town Division Police registered 30 FIRs during their crackdown. Police also recovered 68kg and 672g Charas, 32g ice, 505g heroin, 110g opium, more than 07kg Bhang and 1,265- litre liquor from the arrested criminals. DIG Operations said that Lahore Police had been implementing zero-tolerance against the criminals particularly drug peddlers. He said that Lahore Police would not allow anyone to damage the future of youths and nation. He said that necessary information sharing was continued with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and raids were being conducted on daily basis against these anti-social elements. Lahore Police also launched anti-drugs awareness campaign and lectures were being delivered in educational institutions to warn the students against fatal effects of narcotics.

Meanwhile, Lahore Police (City Division) arrested 144 criminals, recovered seven bikes, 13 mobile phones, 10 pistols, bullets, more than 21kg charas and 223-litre liquor. SP City Division Syed Ghazanfar Ali had directed DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs.

Accordingly, City Division Police busted gangs and arrested its nine members along with recovering seven bikes, 13 mobiles and weapons and thousands of rupees cash from the criminals. Moreover, 20 proclaimed offenders in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 14 court offenders. Police also arrested 22 criminals for violating of Kite Flying, One Wheeling, Bagging and Rental Acts.