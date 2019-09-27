It feels like making debut: Fakhar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Champions Trophy hero Fakhar Zaman has said that he is excited ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka at home and that it feels like making his debut.

International 50-overs cricket returns to Pakistan on Friday (today) after a gap of four years when Pakistan and Sri Lanka play the first of their three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi.

There are as many as 12 players in Pakistan squad who have never played an ODI in the country. They are Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Usman Shinwari.

Fakhar, who has scored 1,828 ODI runs at an average of 45.70, said: “It is very disappointing to play ‘home’ matches in other countries. It is always a privilege for us to play cricket in front of our home crowd so we all are ecstatic to have this opportunity.

“The players have set personal goals and look forward to perform to the best of their abilities to ensure that they entertain the cricket-loving nation. Playing my first ODI match at home is like making international debut. I aim to score either the fastest century or half-century in the series,” the left-handed opener said.

Shadab, who has taken 56 wickets in 41 ODIs, said: “The ODI series against Sri Lanka will be my first 50-overs series at home, and I am hopeful that Test cricket will also resume in the country soon.

“The T20I series against West Indies was jam-packed and I am looking forward to seeing public turning up in large numbers to witness exciting games. Each player is excited to give his best on the home ground.

“I love to bowl alongside Imad and look forward to bowling with him in Karachi. Our roles are identified and we go out there to get our opponents with our spin variations,” said the young leg-spinner.

Nawaz, who last played for Pakistan in 2018 Asia Cup, said: “I am not only excited to be back in the ODI squad, but also thrilled to be playing in Karachi. I have featured in different leagues all over the world, but there is no parallel to playing in front of Pakistani people.

“The PSL matches in Pakistan were packed, and it was a great joy to bowl in front of our own people, who have so much passion for the game,” said the left-handed all-rounder.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan, who has scored two centuries and three half-centuries in 32 ODIs, said: “The preparations are complete for the mouth-watering series. It is always great to play in front of the local crowd as it gives great energy to us to perform.”