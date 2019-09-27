IIL-IAP Affordable Housing Design Ideas Competition 2019

karachi: International Industries Limited (IIL) Pakistan’s Largest manufacturer and exporter of Steel, Stainless Steel and Plastic pipes and fittings in collaboration with Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) – Pakistan’s largest representative body of the architectural community, organized an Award Ceremony to recognize the efforts of IIL-IAP Affordable House Design Competition Winners.

In line with PM’s Naya Housing Initiative for providing affordable housing to the millions of people in low income segment of Pakistan, IIL and IAP - Karachi conducted an Affordable Housing Design Competition in which countrywide professional & student Architects participated and submitted their designs.

The competition’s primarily focus was to engage Pakistan’s Architectural Community in developing architectural designs for Affordable housing using locally available quick construction / pre-fabrication techniques and technological innovations to assist in the execution of the Government of Pakistan’s dream of affordable housing.

Mr. Zaigham Rizvi (Chair of Prime Minister; Task Committee on Affordable Housing) praised IIL’s commitment and involvement in actively engaging in activities related to affordable housing initiative. He added, “Affordable housing is not just an issue in poor countries; it is an issue in nearly every country.”

President IAP Ar. Arif Changezi (President - IAP), Ar. Ramiz Baig (Chairman IAP - Karachi Chapter), and Dr. Suneela Ahmed (Assistant Professor – NED UET & Convener of Affordable housing design competition) acknowledged the efforts of all jury members, IAP committee and IIL towards Affordable Housing Initiatives.***