Leading players advance as Ladies Tennis begins

ISLAMABAD: Leading players made progress in the National LadiesTennis Championship

that kicked off at Syed Dilawar Abbas Tennis Complex Islamabad on Wednesday.

This five-day championship is being organised by Subh-e-Nau. In Girls under-14 category, Aqsa Khalid, Farah Shah Khan and Amna Ali won their respective round matches against their opponents. Mahrukh Farooqui and Aqsa Akram registered victories in first round of Girls U-18.

Results: Ladies singles (first round): Sehar Aleem bt Mahnoor Sohail 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Zahra Umar Khan bt Shahida Farooq 6-0, 6-0; Azeena Aleem bt Alia Khalid 6-3, 7-6 (6); Maryam Mirza bt Sara Rehman 6-1, 6-3

Girls u-18 (first round): Mahrukh Farooqui bt Momina Hafeez 6-1, 6-1Second round: Shiza Sajid bt Sehar Aleem 6-2, 7-6 (5); Azeena Aleem bt Shireen Warraich 6-2, 6-3

U-14 (first round): Aqsa Akram bt Soha Ali 4-0, 4-2Second round: Farah Shah Khan bt Zahra Khan 4-0, 5-3; Amna Ali Qayyum bt Alina Suleman 4-1, 4-0; Shiza Sajid bt Momina Hafeez 4-0, 4-0

Girls under 10 (first round): Afaf Suleman bt Mahrukh Sajid 4-2, 4-2,Second round: Zunaisha Noor bt Eesha Zia 4-1, 4-1; Fatima Zahra Gul bt Sofia Usman 4-0, 4-0.