close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
September 26, 2019

Two students drown, three rescued

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 26, 2019

PESHAWAR: Three students were rescued by the locals while two drowned in Khayali River on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Five friends from two different public sector schools had gone to Khayali River in Saidano Garhi area for swimming, locals said.

They added the young boys were swept away by the strong currents.

However, the divers rescued three students Azhar and Shawwal and Asim of Amin Colony on Kohat Road. However, two other students Subhan and Irfan from Kotla Mohsin Khan drowned in the river. Rescuers and police officials rushed to the spot to recover the missing students.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar