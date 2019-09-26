Two students drown, three rescued

PESHAWAR: Three students were rescued by the locals while two drowned in Khayali River on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Five friends from two different public sector schools had gone to Khayali River in Saidano Garhi area for swimming, locals said.

They added the young boys were swept away by the strong currents.

However, the divers rescued three students Azhar and Shawwal and Asim of Amin Colony on Kohat Road. However, two other students Subhan and Irfan from Kotla Mohsin Khan drowned in the river. Rescuers and police officials rushed to the spot to recover the missing students.