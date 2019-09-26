Modi has pushed regionto brink of atomic war: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed concern that war monger Modi has pushed the entire region to the permanent dangers of bloodshed and on the brink of atomic war.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Wednesday, he warned that if the world did not start serious efforts to resolve Kashmir issue, an atomic war could erupt between Pakistan and India. The war, if erupted, would not remain limited to the two countries but it would engulfed the entire region or even spread to the entire world, he warned.

The JI chief said it was the need of the hour that international community played it role in resolving the lingering issue of Kashmir according to the wishes of the people of the area. He aos suggested the Muslim world join hands to resolve their issues without depending upon the western powers and the UN.

Meanwhile, Siraj demanded opening of Pak-Afghan border at Bin Shahi point for trade and people-to-people contact between the two countries. He said the government should immediately open Kharki Road and start widening of Mayardo Asmar Road.

Pharmacist: The Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association (PYPA) has assured the government of standing shoulder to shoulder with it in rescue and rehabilitation of earthquake victims as well as to provide best medicines and cure to the Kashmiri victims of Indian atrocities in the Indian-Held Kashmir.

PMA: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed grief and sympathy towards the victims of tragic incident of earthquake affecting Azad Kashmir and other parts of Pakistan.