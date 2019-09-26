Khunjerab Marathon’s winners awarded medals

ISLAMABAD: A prize distribution ceremony for the winners of highest-altitude Khunjerab Marathon was held here at Serena Hotel, says a press release.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, president Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, along with ambassadors of friendly countries and high-ranking PAF officers were also present at the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, the Air Chief lauded efforts of the organisers and sponsors for arranging this historic sporting event.

The Air Chief also hoped that the international guests would take along cherished memories and our traditional hospitality. He also lauded the strong will power of American paraplegic athlete Elizabeth Sanden, who participated in the toughest of marathons, riding her especially built tri-cycle. The chief guest also awarded medals and trophies to the winning players.

In 50km ace, Muhammad Siyar (Army) won the gold medal whereas Aslam Khan (GB Scouts) was awarded silver and Muhammad Iqbal (Army) earned the bronze.Karen Michelson (Canada) was awarded the gold medal in the female category while Margaret Jo Retsena (USA) and Donna Woods (Canada) received silver and bronze, respectively.

Umair Haider (Army) won the gold medal in the 42km race whereas Muhammad Faheem (Army) and Sohail Tanveer (Army) were awarded silver and bronze, respectively.

In the female category, Heidi Johansen (Denmark) won the gold medal while Ayesha Jabeen (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Tracey Dumbleton (New Zealand) received silver and bronze, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mirza Aslam Baig (Gilgit-Baltistan) was awarded gold medal in the 21km race while Abdul Muheet (GB Scouts) and Musawarur Rehman (PAF) earned silver and bronze respectively. In the female category, Gilgit-Baltistan athletes grabbed all the medals with Bibi Nibat winning the gold while Hasina Ismail and Shamim Ahmed earned the silver and bronze respectively.