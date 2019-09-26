AFC Wimbledon boss Downes suspended over betting charge

LONDON: AFC Wimbledon boss Wally Downes has been suspended after being charged by the Football Association with an breach of betting regulations, the League One club have announced.

The charges related to a series of eight bets made between 2013 and this summer. A statement on the club’s official website said: “Club manager Wally Downes has been suspended from first team duties pending further notice.”

It added: “The club has been informed that Wally has been charged by the FA for misconduct under FA Rule E1(b) in respect of 8 bets placed on football matches between 30 November 2013 and 12 July 2019. Given the seriousness of this breach in FA regulations, the club has decided to suspend Wally with immediate effect, giving time for the club and Dons Trust boards to look at the allegations more closely and make a further announcement in due course.”