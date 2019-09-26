Country’s system is running on ad hocism: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday set aside orders for regularising sanitary staff in Sheikh Khalifa bin Zaid hospital.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad while expressing annoyance remarked 500 people are recruited where 10 persons are needed. Where 500 employees are needed, two employees are not even appointed therein. The process for appointment of employees is beyond our comprehension.

The SC bench presided over by Justice Gulzar Ahmad took up for hearing of regularisation of sanitary staff case on Wednesday.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked all the institutions in the country have become spoiled. The system of entire country is running on adhocism. He further remarked political appointments created problems. The endorsement of appointments made on political basis is approved from the cabinet. The approval to political appointments have put us in difficult position.

The law officer said 13 sanitary staff have been regularised. The matter of 36 employees is pending hearing with the court. The counsel for provincial government said all the employees are not doing government job but they are employees of contractor.

He further said objection was raised to the jurisdiction of service tribunal. The court declared the order for regularisation of employees null and void. The SC directed Balochistan high court to review the regularisation of employees matter.