19-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide in Karachi

A girl died at hospital after attempting suicide at her house in C Area within the jurisdiction of Korangi Industrial Area on Wednesday. Nineteen-year-old girl Fiza, daughter of Zubair Khan, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she died.

Police, quoting the victim’s family, said the girl apparently committed suicide by shooting herself in the chest. She used her grandfather Khan Afsar’s pistol to commit suicide. The motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained while the police were investigating the case from different angles.

Woman found dead

A woman was found dead in her house located in C-1 Area within the limits of the Landhi police station. The body was transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as 29-year-old Sana, wife of Kamran.

According to police officer Akbar Azam, the woman apparently committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan over a family dispute. He said no case had been lodged as the initial probe suggested she committed suicide while the police were trying to investigate the case.

Young man found dead

A man was found dead in mysterious circumstances from Ward No 2 of surgical ward of the Qatar Hospital within the Orangi Town police remits. He was identified as 22-year-old Aftab Gul, son of Ghulam Hazrat Gul.

According to SHO Shamus Zaman, Aftab Gul, a resident of Orangi Town, was under training for dispenser at the hospital, adding that he was found dead in his room at the hospital and he apparently died due to overdose of drugs.